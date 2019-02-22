LAURENS, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Laurens County Sheriff's Office warrant division went to a residence along Cypress Street in Clinton to apprehend a fugitive identified as Direon Aikeem Conner. Mr. Conner was wanted on general sessions bench warrants for failure to appear.
As deputies approached the residence, Mr. Conner fled through the front door and then out the back. Deputies then pursued Mr. Conner and caught him after a brief foot chase.
Mr. Conner resisted arrest, so deputies sprayed him with a chemical agent (OC/CS spray). He was arrested and transported to Johnson Detention Center.
During the brief pursuit, deputies observed Mr. Conner throw a white package, which they retrieved after his arrest.
Deputies discovered pills, the Narcotic Unit of the Sheriff's Office was notified and examined the pills. The pills will be sent to the State Law Enforcement Division for analysis, however they were primarily identified as the following: 48 heroin/fentanyl pills, 48 ecstasy pills, and 81 xanax pills.
Mr Conner was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule ll controlled substance, second offense. He was also charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV controlled substance, second offense, resisting arrest. Possession of fifteen or more dosage units of mdma, second offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.