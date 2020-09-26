GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested Friday after deputies forcibly stopped a vehicle along Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Deputies stopped the vehicle in front of the GB Shoes store.
Lt. Ryan Flood said the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Deputies later identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jonathan Wayne Schneider. He is charged with DUI, driving under suspension, and failure to stop.
Schneider posted bond for the DUI and driving under suspension.
