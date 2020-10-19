MARSHALL, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was released from a Tennessee jail on Sunday is accused of hitting a Madison County deputy with a stolen car during a chase later in the day.
Deputies said the incident began when they received a call from Greene County TN, about a stolen 1996 Chevy truck driving towards Madison County.
Deputies said they spotted the vehicle on Highway 25/70 and the suspect, Daniel Burrell, led them on a chase in the truck.
Along Henry Worley Road, the sheriff’s office said the suspect attempted to ram into a deputy’s vehicle multiple times. Another deputy also attempted to block the suspect in on the dead-end road, and when that deputy realized the suspect wasn’t going to slow down or stop, he got out of the patrol car. That’s when deputies said Burrell swerved towards the deputy and struck him at a high rate of speed.
The stolen truck got away for a brief period of time until deputies located it and took Burrell into custody on Paw Paw Road.
The deputy was taken to the hospital, was treated and released, and was in good condition on Monday, per the sheriff’s office.
Burrell was charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official, Felony Flee to Elude Arrest, Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor vehicle, several counts of Damage to Property, and Traffic Violations. Burrell also has warrants for his arrest from Greene County Tennessee, Transylvania County, and Buncombe County. Deputies said.
