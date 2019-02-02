Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on Chipwood Lane, near Edwards Road, they reported to media.
The shooting took place on Saturday afternoon, at 2:30 p.m, deputies say.
When authorities arrived they found one adult male who suffered at least one gun shot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, deputies say.
Investigators are continuing to work on gathering leads but at this time have learned that just prior to the shooting the victim approached a vehicle, described as a silver, 4-door sedan, occupied by two males.
After some sort of exchange the victim was shot and the suspects fled the area in the vehicle.
An investigation is ongoing and details are limited. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
