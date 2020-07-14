GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says the shooting death of a 21-year-old man is now under review by the Solicitor's Office. 

According to the coroner, they were called to the scene in reference to a gunshot victim around 9:15 p.m. on June 8. 

Jykel Jarrett

Jykel Jarrett (Source: Family)

The coroner identified the victim as 21-year old Jykel Jarrett. Deputies believe he was involved in an altercation leading up to the shooting. 

He passed away while being treated for his injuries at a local hospital. 

Jarrett's family said he leaves behind a fiance and a 1-year-old daughter named Kaliana, who would have turned two  in July.

Deputies have not yet released any information on a suspect in this case.

mercenary76
mercenary76

defund and abolish the police that way america can see more democrat thinning

