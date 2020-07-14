GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says the shooting death of a 21-year-old man is now under review by the Solicitor's Office.
According to the coroner, they were called to the scene in reference to a gunshot victim around 9:15 p.m. on June 8.
The coroner identified the victim as 21-year old Jykel Jarrett. Deputies believe he was involved in an altercation leading up to the shooting.
He passed away while being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.
Jarrett's family said he leaves behind a fiance and a 1-year-old daughter named Kaliana, who would have turned two in July.
Deputies have not yet released any information on a suspect in this case.
Stay with us as we learn more.
MORE NEWS - Deputies searching for missing Anderson County man last seen on June 2
(1) comment
defund and abolish the police that way america can see more democrat thinning
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.