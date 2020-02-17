GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Augusta Road, on Monday evening.
Deputies were informed that two victims had arrived at the area hospital sometime after 5 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds.
Evidence from the scene is being investigated, but it remains unclear if the events are connected.
