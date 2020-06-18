CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Caldwell County deputies need your help finding a man they say went missing on Thursday.
An NC Silver Alert is now active for 78-year-old Billy Joe Lipford. He was last seen on Bradford Mountain Road in Lenoir, and is believed to be living with dementia or another cognitive impairment. He stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has short hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, khaki pants, and brown shoes.
If you know where Billy is, call CCSO at 828-758-2324.
