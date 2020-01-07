CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Caldwell County Sheriff is asking residents to remain alert after a silver alert was issued for a 78-year-old man, who may be bound for Hendersonville.
Charles Daniel Hall was last seen in Granite Falls, N.C. He is wearing green pants, a blue long sleeve t-shirt, and a brown jacket. He is around 5 foot 2 inches and 130 pounds.
He is also believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information about Charles Daniel Hall should call the Caldwell County Sheriff at 828-758-2324.
