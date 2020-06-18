CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Caldwell County deputies have cancelled a Silver Alert for a Lenoir man.
The alert was activated Thursday night for 78-year-old Billy Joe Lipford. He was last seen on Bradford Mountain Road in Lenoir. However, an update Friday morning announced it was cancelled.
CCSO confirmed Mr. Lipford was found safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.