CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Caldwell County, NC man was canceled early Wednesday morning.
The alert was issued on Jan. 7 and deputies warned 78-year-old Charles Daniel Hall may be headed for Hendersonville. However, he ended up a little farther south in Spartanburg County.
Police in Wellford said Hall was behind the wheel of a vehicle that rear-ended an officer's vehicle along I-85 Tuesday night while multiple officers were involved in a traffic stop, the chief of police said.
Hall was not charged because police said he suffers from dementia.
RELATED - Wellford PD: Officers hospitalized after car crashes into them during traffic stop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.