generic - silver alert

Silver Alert issued in NC

HIGHLANDS, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old man last seen in Highlands, NC.

Highlands police said they are searching for Vincent Smith Hughes, 78, who was last seen Thursday night on Pipers Court in Highlands.

Hughes is 5’7” tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said he may be traveling south towards Orlando, FL in a gold 2019 Lexus RX350 with Florida license plate KQMT48.

Police said Hughes has homes in Highlands and Orlando, FL.

Anyone with information about Mr. Hughes is asked to call 828-369-5051.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.