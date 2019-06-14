HIGHLANDS, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old man last seen in Highlands, NC.
Highlands police said they are searching for Vincent Smith Hughes, 78, who was last seen Thursday night on Pipers Court in Highlands.
Hughes is 5’7” tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has short gray hair and brown eyes.
Police said he may be traveling south towards Orlando, FL in a gold 2019 Lexus RX350 with Florida license plate KQMT48.
Police said Hughes has homes in Highlands and Orlando, FL.
Anyone with information about Mr. Hughes is asked to call 828-369-5051.
