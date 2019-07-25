ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man in Buncombe County.
Deputies are searching for Steven Lawrence McHugh, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
McHugh is 67. He has medium-length gray hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” tall and weighs 165 pounds.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, flannel shirt, and a blue bandana.
He was last seen at Chase Samaritan Place, 30 Delea Dr. Asheville, NC 28805 and may be headed to VA Medical Center Asheville North Carolina
Anyone with information about Steven Lawrence McHugh should call the Buncombe Couty Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.
