HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A silver alert has been issued in North Carolina for a missing endangered man named Gregory Lamont Mallory.
Officials are asking citizens to be on the lookout for Mr. Mallory, who is reportedly suffering from dementia or some other undisclosed cognitive impairment.
Gregory Lamont Mallory is 40-years-old, and around six feet tall. He weighs around 190 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at the Henderson Police Department, at (252) 438-4141.
