SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A couple who recently moved to a Simpsonville neighborhood says their U-Haul, carrying everything they own, was stolen from their driveway overnight.
A friend of the couple's said they had just moved into their new home in the Standing Springs Road area Friday, July 26.
According to the friend, the couple brought in their bed and the clothes on their back - with the intention of unpacking Saturday morning.
Though, when they went outside the next day, they said the truck was nowhere to be found. The friend says the large U-Haul held everything from sentimental items, to daily items.
A police report has been filed with the Greenville Police Department.
The truck's license plate number is: JH2778J. The couple's friend says it was locked at the time it was stolen.
Anyone who might see the truck, or have any information on the truck's whereabouts is asked to contact the police department, or call 911.
