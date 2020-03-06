SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services on Friday announced that a Simpsonville man was arrested and accused of helping his brother escape from a work crew last year.
Jerl Lynn Dickerson, 31, is charged with criminal conspiracy.
According to Dickerson’s arrest warrant, he made several calls to his brother, Eric, in December to make plans to help his brother escape from a Richland County work crew.
Eric Dickerson was captured several hours after he walked away from his work detail near Caughman Road in Columbia on Dec. 27, 2019.
Jerl Dickerson is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia on this charge and unrelated charges from Anderson County, the SCDC said.
