SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that a Simpsonville man had been arrested on ten charges relating to possessing and distributing child porn.
Wilson said Lee Alexander Sprayberry, 31, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Sprayberry is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree; and nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
If convicted, Sprayberry could face up to 100 years in prison.
