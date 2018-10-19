Simpsonville, SC (Fox Carolina) - The United States Attorney's office stated Friday, that a Simpsonville man pled guilty in federal court for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute hundreds of kilograms of marijuana and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of his trafficking activity.
The United States Attorney's office said that Andre Eaddy coordinated with individuals in California and Colorado to transport kilogram quantities of marijuana for distribution in South Carolina.
Eaddy would make monthly trips, often with other co-conspirators, to pay for and secure the large purchases of the drug. Eaddy was found to have shipped over 1000 pounds of marijuana into the state of South Carolina. Additionally with authorites searched his house, they found three guns and a large amount of ammunition.
The U.S. Attorney's office said the maximum penalty that he can receive is $8,000,000 and/or imprisonment up to life. Sentencing hearing will take place on a date to be determined.
