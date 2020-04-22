Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) — Simpsonville police said two juveniles who have already charged with attempted murder after attempting to run a police officer’s patrol vehicle off the road, are now facing additional charges.
Police said they attempted to stop a vehicle on Neely Ferry Road near Blakely Road after the vehicle had been connected to a string of car break-ins and other thefts in the city.
A press release states the driver attempted to run one of the police vehicles off the roadway when officers tried to pull the kids over.
A brief chase ensued and ended when police collided with another vehicle not involved in the chase near Neely Ferry and Standing Springs roads.
“All people in the collision were transported to local hospitals, treated and released. The officer was treated for minor injuries,” city spokesman Justin Campbell said in a news release. He did not know the condition of the people in the other car.
The suspects did not stop and police said Greenville County deputies were able to track them down and take them into custody on the 800 block of Mullinax Drive near Brooks Drive in the Mauldin area.
“The suspects, whose names will not be released because they are juveniles, are in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office and have been charged with attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, possession of stolen property and illegal acts during a state of emergency,” Campbell said.
On April 22, Simpsonville Police announced the juveniles would be facing additional charges, including possession of stolen property, failure to stop for blue light, suspicious vehicle, accidental/work-related injury, reckless driving, illegal acts during state of emergency.
(1) comment
Hope they are in an SC state prison soon.
