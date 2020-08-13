SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville police need your help finding someone they suspect for burglary and auto breaking.
A news release from SPD says the suspect, pictured wearing a red shirt with long grey sleeves, a light-colored baseball cap, and dark-colored basketball shorts with the Nike swoop logo, possibly broke into a business and several cars Thursday morning between 12:50 a.m. and 3 a.m.
If you have any information on who the suspect could be, contact Inv. James Donnelly at 864-688-0094, 864-967-9536, or by emailing jdonnelly@simpsonvillepd.com.
All who provide information can remain anonymous.
