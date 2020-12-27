SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville police say that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that occurred at a Palmetto Inn in Simpsonville on Sunday.
Captain Manley of the Simpsonville Police Department says that Jerrico Bailey was captured in Fayetville, North Carolina on Tuesday.
According to police, Bailey was found to be in possession of a weapon upon his arrest. He will be charged in Fayettville for his possession of a weapon due to his status as a felon, according to Simpsonville PD.
In a news release, SPD says avictim was shot around 3 p.m. at the Palmetto Inn on N. Industrial Driver, just outside the lobby near the ice machine. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.
