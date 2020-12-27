SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville police are looking for a man they say tried to kill a victim after a shooting at a local inn Sunday afternoon.
In a news release, SPD says the victim was shot around 3 p.m. at the Palmetto Inn on N. Industrial Driver, just outside the lobby near the ice machine. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect, however, has been identified and remains on the lam.
Police say 33-year-old Jerrico Mercedes Bailey is the suspect, and has been characterized as armed and dangerous. He stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall and is possibly driving a white 2014 Chrysler 300 with SC tag GFY-861. Police have warned against interacting with him, and if he's seen, you're urged to call SPD by dialing 911, calling 864-967-9536 any time of day, or emailing Inv. James Donnelly at jdonnelly@simpsonvillepd.com with information.
The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.
