SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Simpsonville police say a man and woman are in jail and accused of stealing a vehicle's catalytic converter this week.
Simpsonville PD originally said the two suspects yanked the converter from a vehicle Monday, parked in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Fairview Road.
Officers say the incident happened between 11:26 and 11:31 a.m.
Three days later, police say Auten Walker Capatino and Kayla Paige Kruger, both 23, were taken into custody thanks to tips and leads in response to their initial news release.
Capatino is charged with auto breaking, malicious injury to obtain non-ferrous metal, and possession of burglary tools. Kruger is chaged with auto breaking.
