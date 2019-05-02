SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Simpsonville police have asked for help identifying four suspects sought after a car was broken into and more than $11,000 in fraudulent purchases were made with credit cards stolen from the vehicle.
Police said the car break-in happened on April 11 at the Planet Fitness on Harrison Bridge Road between noon and 1:45 p.m.
Later that day, police said the stolen cards were used at an Apple Store, Target, and Westgate Mall in Spartanburg.
Police are searching for three men and a woman in connection with the case.
The suspects may have been using a blue late-model Ford pickup with a crew cab.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Donnelly at 864-967-9536 or via email at jdonnelly@simpsonvillepd.com.
