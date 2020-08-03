SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department has asked for help identifying suspects involved with the theft of vehicle parts and other items from Upstate Karate on Blakely Road.
The thefts occurred on July 29 between 3:30 a.m. and 3:50 a.m.
Police said a vehicle was seen in surveillance footage that appears to be an early 2000s model sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. James Donnelly at 864-967-9536 or jdonnelly@simpsonvillepd.com.
Tips can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 23-CRIME (232-7563) or www.23crime.com.
