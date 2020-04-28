SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Two suspects, described as a male and female stole a catalytic converter off a vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot on Monday along Fairview Road.
Officers say the incident happened between 11:26 and 11:31 a.m.
The suspects were believed to a drive a white four door vehicle.
The Simpsonville Police Department is asking anyone who can help identify the suspects to please contact lead investigator James Donnelly at 864-967-9536 or jdonnelly@simpsonvillepd.com
