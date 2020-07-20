SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down a man wanted on various firearms charges, and a lewd act on a child.
Police Say Kelvin T. Henry has active warrants out for his arrest for the following crimes:
- Pointing/presenting a firearm
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Assault and battery, 1st degree
- Lewd act on a child
The 36-year-old is described as standing 6'1'' tall and weighing around 195 pounds.
Anyone with information on Henry's whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Simpsonville Police Department at (864) 967-9536.
