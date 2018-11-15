SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Simpsonville police are asking for help identifying a suspect and vehicle from a Nov. 12 at Bridgeway Apartments.
Police said the suspect was a man wearing a bright blue rain jacket and was seen driving a burgundy/maroon Honda Accord sedan with a sunroof. The front bumper of the car is missing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Weibel at 864- 688-0094 or via email at jweibel@simpsonvillepd.com.
