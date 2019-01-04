SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Simpsonville Police Department announced in a press release Friday afternoon that they have identified two suspects connected to a burglary that took place in November of last year.
The incident took place on November 16 of last year at The Gun Shop within Simpsonville City limits.
Friday, officers identified Quincey LaJuan Chapman and Courtney Michelle Burns as suspects in the case.
According to the manager of The Gun Shop, Chapman likely cut a hole in their HVAC system and crawled through the vents into the shop. He then supposedly came down through a ceiling tile in the shop's classroom area and took 10 guns from the used gun cabinet, only to realize he was locked inside. The manager says Chapman managed to get out through the vents, but lost his entire bag of stolen guns on the way out.
Both suspects have active charges for burglary, attempted grand larceny and felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Simpsonville Police Department at (864) 967-9536 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 23- CRIME.
