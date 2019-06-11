SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Simpsonville police are warning people of a rental property scam happening in the city.
Police said scammers are using real photos and descriptions of properties to create fraudulent listings that they pass off as their own.
The scammers even have lock box codes that they provide to potential victims who want to tour the properties.
The scammers send interested lessees a legitimate looking lease and directions to make the first and last month’s rent payments.
Police said the scam costs victims thousands of dollars.
Watch this video for more details on the scam and how to avoid becoming a victim.
