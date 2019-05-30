SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville restaurant has paid nine employees nearly $93,000 in back wages after a federal investigation found they violated minimum wage, overtime, and recordkeeping requirements under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
A press release from the Department of Labor says El Jalisco Mexican Restaurant violated the minimum wage and overtime requirements of the FLSA when it failed to pay two servers wages, instead putting them to work only for tips. The investigation also found El Jalisco violated overtime provisions when it failed to pay other employees time-and-a-half for hours worked past 40 hours per workweek. Finally, the department says the restaurant didn't maintain accurate records of hours worked by employees and failed to display an FLSA poster inside.
"Employers must pay their employees for all the hours they have worked. Our efforts ensure that payments not only benefit the workers, but also help to level the playing field for employers who play by the rules," said Wage and Hour District Director Jamie Benefiel in Columbia. "We encourage all employers and employees to make use of the resources we provide to help them understand their responsibilities and rights under the law. Trained Wage and Hour professionals are available to provide confidential assistance to anyone who has questions."
You can find more info on FLSA requirements here or by calling 866-487-9243. Employers who discover overtime or minimum wage violations may self-report and resolve violations without legal action through the PAID program.
