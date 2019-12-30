GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A series of drive-by shootings are under investigation in Greenwood, after six total incidents have been reported to police since Christmas Eve.
Greenwood Police are working to establish a connection and a possible suspect in the incidents.
One person was wounded on Christmas Eve, when several apartments were struck by gunfire. Another victim was shot in the head along Gage Street, when gunfire erupted. Both believed to be drive-by shootings.
Then on December 28th, three more drive-by shootings were reported just in the span of a few hours, along Vaughn Street, and Pressley Street. Police say luckily nobody was injured or killed.
This brings the total of drive-by shootings up to six.
Now, Greenwood Police Department is calling on the public for any information that may lead to an arrest.
"We've had people get hurt and more will be injured or killed if we don't work together to stop these people from terrorizing our neighborhoods." the post stated.
If you have any knowledge of the vehicles, or the drivers, please call the Greenwood Police Department at (864) 942-8401.
