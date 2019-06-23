ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Abbeville County Coroner's Office announced tragic news regarding a shooting at an apartment complex in the early hours of June 23.
According to the Coroner, Abbeville Police and EMS received a call around 3:09 a.m. in reference to a shooting at Hickory Heights Apartments on Cambridge Street.
First responders found four victims inside one of the apartments - two of them had already passed away as a result of their injuries.
They were identified by the coroner as 62-year-old Shirley Jean Jones, and 26-year-old Steven Tinch.
The Coroner says the two other victims were transported to area hospitals. 24-year-old Johntavier Moss unfortunately didn't make it, and was pronounced deceased at Self Regional Healthcare.
The Abbeville Police Department requested the assistance of SLED in their investigation. The two agencies are joined by the Abbeville County Coroner's Office as they work to get more information.
Thom Berry with SLED said agents are looking for a vehicle of interest in connection to the shooting. They're searching for the driver of what they believe to be an older model black Mitsubishi convertible.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at (864) 366-5832 or simply dial 911.
