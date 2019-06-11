SLED cancels Endangered Person Advisory for 85-year-old SC woman found in NC

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX CAROLINA) -- SLED said Tuesday the search had ended for an 85-year-old South Carolina woman who was found in North Carolina.
SLED said Jaxie Rogers, was last spotted on Progressive Farm Road in Fairmount, North Carolina, around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Rogers was reportedly sitting in her car while her caregiver went inside a store. When the caregiver reached the counter, they reportedly saw the car leaving the parking lot.
Police believe Rogers was the one driving the car, a white 2008 Buick Lacrosse, SC tag DYY232.
There were possible sightings along I-95 on Sunday in North Carolina also.
A silver alert was issued and SLED also issued an endangered persons alert.
On Monday, SLED said the case was being transferred to the Dillon County Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday afternoon, SLED announced Rogers had been found.
According to the Dillon Herald, Rogers was found alive in Columbus County, NC. The missing woman was in a wooded area near where her vehicle was spotted.
