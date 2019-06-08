YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a Gaffney man has been charged with attempted murder after firing at a state trooper in York County.
According to SCDPS, the incident happened near Mt. Gallant Road and Lexie Lane, near Rock Hill, around 7:45 p.m on June 2. They said Trooper Paul Wise tried to stop the driver of a 2009 BMW for not wearing a seat belt. However, the suspect fled and the trooper gave chase.
The suspect reportedly traveled south on Mt. Gallant Road and turned onto India Hook Road, striking the gate at Camp Canaan Campground. At that point, the suspect exited the car and fired at Wise's car. SCHP says Wise returned fire, hitting the suspect, but he too was injured in the exchange. According the the SCDPS, Wise was wearing body armor and a single round struck his bullet-proof vest.
Both Wise and the suspect, eventually identified as 27-year-old Willie Bernard Wright of Gaffney, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Wise was released from the hospital the following day.
SCDPS says Wise has been with SCHP since September 2016 and is assigned to Troop Four, York County.
SLED is now investigating the shooting, and Wise would be placed on administrative duties once he returns to work per department protocol.
The highway patrol says Trooper Wise is in good spirits and resting at home with his family.
Through their investigation, SLED charged Wright with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has also charged him with failure to stop at a blue light.
He was booked into the York County Detention Center.
SLED says their investigation into the incident continues. The June 2 shooting was the 26th officer involved shooting in the state of South Carolina - the first in York County.
The SC Highway Patrol is confirming that there has been atrooper-involved shooting in York County this evening following a traffic stop.Both the trooper and suspect have been transported to an area hospital. More details to follow as they become available.— SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) June 3, 2019
too bad the so called suspect did not stop the round between his eyes . when did it become ok to shoot at law enforcement ?
