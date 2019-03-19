NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The State Law Enforcement Division said Tuesday three men had been charged after an investigation into a September 2018 attack on another man.
SLED said Eugene Hopper Jr., Brett Setzler, and Christopher Hawkins were each arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob third degree.
The mob assault happened on September 1, 2018.
According to the arrest warrants, the three men beat and kicked the victim in his face, stomach, and back areas.
The victim had to seek medical attention for his injuries.
SLED said they began investigating at the request of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
