BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED agents said Friday that the former Director of Public Works for the Town of Blacksburg had been arrested after he was accused of embezzling approximately $4,300 of public funds between April 2013 to January 2020.
Michael Grover Smiley, 44, was charged with embezzlement of public funds, value less than $10,000.
SLED said they were asked the Blacksburg Police Department.
According to the arrest warrant, Smiley is accused of taking the funds collected from the sale of materials owned by the town to a scrap metal company and depositing those funds in his personal account.
Smiley was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center on March 11.
The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
MORE NEWS - Tomi Lahren to speak at Clemson University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.