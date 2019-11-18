SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A former Spartanburg County deputy was arrested and charged with domestic violence, second degree, according to SLED.
SLED said Cody Robert Steiner, 25, was arrested on November 14.
According to the arrest warrant, the violence happened on June 30 at a home in Duncan.
Steiner is accused of throwing a cell phone at the victim, then grabbing and shoving her while she was holding an infant child. The warrant states the victim had to bite Steiner in self-defense to get him to let go.
SLED said they were asked to investigate at the request of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
