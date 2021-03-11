SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED announced Thursday that agents with the agency arrested a former Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Wednesday in connection with a domestic incident that took place on Dec. 23, 2020 in Spartanburg County.
Brandon Chase Johnson, 26, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
According to the arrest warrant, Johnson is accused of punching the victim in the head and grabbing and pushing her arms and wrists during a dispute.
SLED said they began investigating after receiving a request from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
