SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The former Chief of Campus Safety at Spartanburg Methodist College was arrested Friday after SLED agents said he was indicted.
SLED said Clevon Boyd was indicted by a Spartanburg County grand jury on three counts of misconduct in office.
A spokesperson for SMC said Boyd resigned in 2018.
“Clevon Boyd resigned as SMC’s Chief of Campus Safety on June 4, 2018,” said Mary Hurston Zuelke, Marketing Communications Coordinator for Spartanburg Methodist College. “The charges against him are a matter for the police and courts to address, and we have no additional information or comment.”
FOX Carolina is working to obtain copies of the indictments.
Boyd was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center just after noon on Friday. Online jail records show bond amounts of $10,000 were set for each count Boys faces.
