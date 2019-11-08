SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said a former Spartanburg Police Department officer was arrested Thursday in connection with a domestic assault. Terry Stewart, Jr., 25, was charged with one count of domestic violence, third degree.
According to the arrest warrant, the assault happened back in May at a home in Greer, where Stewart resided with the victim.
Stewart is accused of causing physical harm to the victim during an argument, resulting in visible injuries.
SLED said they were asked to investigate by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Stewart was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center Thursday afternoon.
