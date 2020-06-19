SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED said Friday agents have charged a former Spartanburg County deputy with assault and misconduct charges after an investigation into a use-of-force complaint.
SLED said Matthew Mark Turner, 26, was charged with assault and battery third degree and misconduct in office.
Turner was responding to a call for service regarding an unconscious child in December 2019 when arrest warrants state he punched a person multiple times, causing injury.
SLED said they began investigating at the request of the sheriff’s office.
Turner was booked into the county jail on Friday afternoon.
