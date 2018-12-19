NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say a Georgia man has been arrested after alleged victims came forward to accuse him of sexually battering them over a period of several years.
Andrew William Bedenbaugh was arrested in Macon, Georgia after SLED conducted interviews with the victims, all of whom are female and were underage when he allegedly battered them. According to arrest affidavits obtained by FOX Carolina, Bedenbaugh is accused of molesting the girls during different times between 2010 and 2018. However, SLED agents note victims told them he had been doing this since 2007.
An exact birth date wasn't given for Bedenbaugh; however, his birth year, 1994, is listed in the affidavits. Bedenbaugh's age during the periods of time he is accused of the criminal sexual conduct with minors ranges from ages 16 to age 24.
The charges that Bedenbaugh faces include:
- Criminal sexual conduct with a minor aged 11-14, 2nd Degree (three counts)
- Criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, 3rd Degree (two counts)
- Incest (three counts)
- Criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11, 1st Degree (one count)
An affidavit obtained indicates one of the alleged victims was 8 years old when Bedenbaugh allegedly began molesting her. The longest period of time he allegedly molested someone was for a period of seven years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.