COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced on Saturday that they are investigating an incident where gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and deputies from Charleston County.
Deputies say they were trying to serve a warrant on an individual when the armed suspect proceeded to barricade himself in a residence. Officials say that a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officer came on the scene after the call acknowledged shots fired and a request for backup.
Officials say that one deputy was shot during the incident and has non-life-threatening injuries. They add that the suspect was also wounded during the incident and was taken to a hospital. No information on his condition is available at this time.
SLED officials say they conduct law enforcement officer-involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. Officials add that the goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as possible under the circumstances.
SLED investigators say they will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses and collect all relevant evidence. This evidence includes forensically tested evidence as needed, according to officials.
