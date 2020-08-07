(FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a suspect set fire to a Pine Ridge Police vehicle.
SLED posted the surveillance footage of the incident, it can be viewed here.
The suspect can be seen setting the vehicle on fire while it was parked at the Police Department located along Fish Hatchery Road.
If you have any information on the Pine Ridge Police Department Arson Investigation, contact them at Crime Stoppers at 1-888- CRIME SC (888-274-6372).
