SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) A SLED spokesperson confirmed a deputy involved shooting in Spartanburg County Monday afternoon.
Deputies said they responded to a domestic disturbance on Donavan Drive around 3:30 p.m.
Upon their arrival, deputies said they encountered a man exhibiting erratic and aggressive behavior.
At one point, they said the man went inside the house, arming himself with an ax. They eventually worked with the man's mother to convince him to put the ax down.
Deputies then called a probate judge requesting to take the suspect to a hospital for evaluation due to his behavior. After confirmation from the judge, they approached the residence.
After explaining to both the mother and suspect about the judge's order, deputies said the man felt as though they were taking him to jail rather than the hospital. He then pulled out the ax from behind the kitchen island.
Deputies said they tried negotiating with the man while he put the ax back down, but picked it up again. He then charged at deputies, holding the ax like a baseball bat.
Despite repeated verbal commands, the suspect continued to charge at deputies, prompting one of the deputies to fire a single shot, striking the suspect.
An ambulance was called immediately. However, deputies said the suspect passed away at the hospital.
The deputy involved is okay, according to the SLED spokesperson.
The coroner's office was notified of the incident and are working to positively identify the suspect.
SLED continues to investigate.
The Spartanburg Co. Coroner has identified the suspects name who was transported to Spartanburg Regional after the shooting. Anovath Troy Kongvongxay, 48 years old, of Donavan Drive Spartanburg. A follow up investigation will take place.
