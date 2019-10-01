GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Coroner said an investigation is underway after a current inmate died at the hospital on September 26.
According to Coroner Sonny Cox, Tracy Lee Livingston Sims died at Self Regional Healthcare around 9:30 p.m.
Ms. Sims had been a current inmate at the Greenwood County Detention Center.
Her manner and cause of death are pending an investigation, that SLED is leading.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies confirm skeletal remains found in Anderson County are human, investigation ongoing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.