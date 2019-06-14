SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a man living at home in Simpsonville aimed at a deputy responding to a panic alarm early Friday morning.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies responded to a panic alarm activation at a residence on Eastcrest Drive around 11:49 p.m.
When the deputy arrived, he reportedly attempted to make contact at the front door. However, the deputy says the man came to the door, jerked it open and took aim at him.
The deputy then shot the man. The suspect was then immediately transported for medical treatment.
GCSO later confirmed the deputy was not hurt. The condition of the suspect is unknown.
GCSO says it is unknown if the deputy rang the doorbell or knocked, if the deputy self-identified, or if there were any lights on in the home at the time.
GCSO says the deputy is on paid administrative leave, per department policy, and that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating in addition to GCSO's internal investigation conducted by the Office of Professional Standards.
