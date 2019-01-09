SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are looking into allegations regarding finances at Spartanburg County School District One.
SLED confirmed the investigation to FOX Carolina Wednesday evening, but offered no further details.
The district said in an email Wednesday evening that officials would hold a press conference at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the district's office in Campobello to address what they call "discrepancies in recent financial reviews". We're told superintendent Dr. Ron Garner will discuss what is going on.
Further developments are expected. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.