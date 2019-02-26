LAURENS, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) --
SLED confirmed Tuesday they are investigating after an inmate passed away while in custody at the Laurens County Detention Center.
The coroner said Xavier Parks died inside the detention center on February 1.
Parks was being held on a bench warrant after being arrested in December.
Parks’ mother claims her son told her before his death that he hadn’t been feeling well and had not been getting any medical care.
“He just needed medical attention and they did not give that to him,” Elizabath Parks said.
Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said Parks complained about not being able to have a bowel movement, so jail workers gave him a laxative. When staff went to check on Parks later, Reynolds said they found the inmate dead.
Parks' mother believes her son could still be alive today if things were handled differently.
"I think he would, because he would have gotten medical attention,” said Elizabeth.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office. is still waiting on autopsy results to determine a cause of death. Their office said it could take weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.