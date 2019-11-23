CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Chester County Sheriff's office says an investigation is underway after an officer involved shooting took place at a Walmart early Saturday.
According to a post from the Sheriff's Office, SLED has taken over the investigation.
Details on the incident are limited at this time. Deputies say the Walmart will be closed until further notice while they investigate.
Stay with us as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies:1 woman arrested, another sought in Upstate 'porch pirate' thefts
Spartanburg Police Department uses social media videos to generate leads in unsolved homicide cases
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.